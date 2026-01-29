Illegal fillers worth up to £4m seized by UK health authorities
- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has seized over 27,000 units of unlicensed dermal fillers since January 2020, with an estimated value of up to £4 million.
- The majority of these illegal fillers, totalling 19,754 units, were confiscated in 2023, indicating a significant increase in seizures compared to previous years.
- The MHRA warns that using unlicensed fillers poses serious health risks, as they do not meet safety standards and can lead to disfigurement, infection, and severe allergic reactions.
- Experts, including consultant dermatologists and plastic surgeons, caution that counterfeit fillers may contain harmful substances and can cause complications like tissue necrosis, scarring, and nerve damage if improperly administered.
- Consumers are advised to be wary of unusually low prices, non-medical practitioners, and products lacking batch numbers or expiry dates, as these are indicators of potentially dangerous, illegal fillers.
