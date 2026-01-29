MHRA issues warning after seizing illegal fillers worth up to £4m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Illegal fillers worth up to £4m have been seized by the medicines watchdog after dermatologists warned they could cause “disfigurement and infection”.

More than 27,000 units of unlicensed dermal fillers have been confiscated by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) since January 2020.

The MHRA has warned using these fillers could “put your health at risk” as there are “no safeguards to ensure it meets our quality and safety standards”.

The figures, uncovered by cosmetic clinic Vip Italia through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, revealed most of the fillers were seized in 2023, with 19,754 units confiscated. In comparison, 631 units were seized in 2025.

While the MHRA does not hold information on the exact value for these units, given that fillers can retail at approximately £25 to £150 per unit, the estimated value is at least £677,450, and potentially as much as £4 million.

More than 27,000 units of unlicensed dermal fillers have been confiscated by MHRA, data reveals ( Getty/iStock )

Dermal fillers are injectable substances commonly used to target wrinkles and smooth or “rejuvenate” the skin, but if used incorrectly, they can pose serious health risks.

Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, told The Independent: “Counterfeit fillers are potentially incredibly dangerous. They are not subject to regulations which are essential to prevent potentially devastating complications. Using these can put people at risk of disfigurement and infection, which can cause huge health issues.”

Dr Raoul Novelli, a plastic surgeon based in Milan who works with Vip Italia, explained a major danger of counterfeit or low-quality fillers lies in their composition.

“Such products may contain preservatives, silicone, various oils, or other harmful substances capable of triggering unpredictable biological reactions after injection, including severe allergic responses and the development of permanent scars,” he added.

It is not just the quality of the filler, but the person administering it, he explained. If the filler is injected into or too close to blood vessels, it can have major consequences as a result of a blocked artery. This can lead to tissue necrosis, infections, scarring and nerve damage. Other risks include asymmetry, an overfilled look or skin discolouration.

Nora Nugent, consultant plastic surgeon and president of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), warned one of the biggest red flags that a clinic is selling counterfeit filler is if their prices are very low compared to their competitors.

“Always be wary when a filler is very cheap (unlicensed fillers are usually cheaper), or is being provided outside of a healthcare setting or by a non-medical practitioner. These are all red flags for your safety and the risks are simply not worth the bargain or ease of treatment,” she told The Independent.

Experts at Vip Italia also said fake vials usually don’t have a batch number or an expiry date, so asking the practitioner for this information can help to check the legitimacy.

“The filler should be clear and smooth, never cloudy or clumpy. If the syringe looks flimsy or doesn't have the brand name printed clearly on it, it’s likely a fake,” added Dr Novelli.

These findings come as data revealed the MHRA seized almost 20 million doses of illegally traded medicines, with a potential street value of nearly £45 million, during 2025.

An MHRA spokesperson said: “Buying any medicine from illegally trading online suppliers significantly increases your risk of getting a product which is not licensed for use in the UK. Purchasing from illegal suppliers means there are no safeguards to ensure it meets our quality and safety standards. Taking such medicines may put your health at risk.”