Fake weight loss jab warning after number of illegal medicines seized in UK soars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 6,500 counterfeit or unlicensed weight loss injections have been seized in the UK in the past three years, new data has revealed.

The “deeply concerning” figures show the UK’s medicines regulator has made a sharp rise in seizures of illegal GLP-1 receptor agonists, raising significant concerns over patient safety and the worrying increase in weight loss treatments obtained via the black market.

The products confiscated included products claiming to contain semaglutide, tirzepatide and retatrutide. These drugs are active ingredients in popular weight loss jabs, with semaglutide marketed under names such as Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus, while tirzepatide is sold under the name Mounjaro.

Weight loss jabs, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by mimicking the natural hormone that regulates blood sugar, appetite and digestion. An estimated 1.6 million adults in England, Wales and Scotland used weight-loss medications between early 2024 and early 2025, according to a study released by UCL this month.

However, as demand has soared, the researchers found one in seven of those are using the drugs not licensed for this purpose, with many spending hundreds of pounds on purchasing the medications privately in a bid to lose weight.

And the new figures from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), obtained by UK online pharmacy Quick Meds via Freedom of Information requests, show that users are increasingly reaching for black market options.

More than 6,500 counterfeit or unlicensed weight loss injections have been seized in just over two years, new data has revealed ( Alamy/PA )

Over the last three years, it was found that a total of 6,526 falsified or unlicensed weight loss injections were seized by the MHRA. In 2023, 407 were seized, but by 2025, this number had shot up to 5,851.

According to the data, significant quantities were discovered through inland investigations, rather than at UK borders, pointing to a growing domestic black market.

Ahsan Bhatti, pharmacist and owner of Quick Meds, warns that counterfeit injections pose serious risks to patient safety, as their dosage, ingredients, and storage conditions cannot be verified.

He said: “The MHRA’s latest seizure figures are deeply concerning. These non-compliant injectables are a genuine risk to patient safety as we are unable to verify how they’ve been manufactured, whether they’ve been stored safely, let alone whether the dosage is even correct.”

He warned that fake or unlicensed injections may contain incorrect or dangerous ingredients, deliver inconsistent or unsafe doses, or be contaminated due to poor manufacturing standards.

Mr Bhatti strongly warned people against trusting weight loss jabs being sold on social media platforms, messaging apps or via unverified websites.

He said: “The results are simply not worth the risk of injecting unidentified medication into your body, no matter whether you’re eligible for weight loss jabs or are simply looking for a quick fix – it has the potential to cause no end of harm to your health.

“Ultimately, the only real way to ensure you’re in receipt of a safe and legitimate product is by ordering GLP-1 medication from registered, regulated pharmacy providers.

“Anyone who suspects sellers of providing counterfeit goods should report them immediately to the MHRA via its Yellow Card scheme.”

The MHRA said it removed more illegally traded medicines from circulation than ever before last year – nearly 20 million doses in total, up from 17 million in 2024.

Andy Morling, deputy director of enforcement at the MHRA, said: “Each and every one of those products was potentially dangerous to the public.

“Criminals see this trade as easy money, but our relentless efforts are making it increasingly difficult for them to operate. Our focus last year, as always, has been firmly on stopping these dangerous products reaching the public in the first place.

“I would urge everyone to think very carefully before buying powerful medicines online. If something looks or feels wrong, it probably is. Products sold illegally online may contain harmful substances or the incorrect dosage, and either of these could seriously damage your health. Always use a registered pharmacy – your safety is not worth the risk.”

The Independent has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.

Six signs your weight loss injections could be fake

Mr Bhatti advises patients to be on high alert when it comes to the warning signs, sharing his advice for spotting potentially dangerous or counterfeit weight loss pens: