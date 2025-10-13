Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MI5 issues new guidance to protect UK from foreign espionage

Speaker makes statement on China spy trial collapse
  • MI5 has issued a stark warning to Members of Parliament, stating they are targets of espionage by China, Russia, and Iran, prompting new guidance to safeguard Britain's democracy.
  • The intelligence chiefs highlighted that elected representatives and their associates are targeted for their access to information, ability to shape policy, or influential relationships.
  • This warning coincides with widespread anger over the collapse of a Chinese spy trial involving former parliamentary researchers, Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, due to alleged government withholding of crucial evidence.
  • Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle expressed profound disappointment and anger, asserting that Parliament and MPs were spied upon and felt unprotected, while hinting at efforts to reopen the case.
  • Security Minister Dan Jarvis urged vigilance and adherence to new guidance, emphasising the importance of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme for transparency regarding foreign influence.
