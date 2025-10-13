MI5 warns MPs they are being targeted by China and Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MI5 has warned MPs that they are being targeted by China, Russia and Iran through espionage in a shock warning.

In a warning posted by the government ahead of a Commons statement by security minister Dan Jarvis, intelligence chiefs issued new guidance to protect Britain’s democracy from foreign agents.

it noted that elected representatives and those who work with them may be targeted for their access to information, their ability to shape policy or public opinion, or their relationships with others of interest.

This includes not only classified material but also privileged or insider knowledge that foreign intelligence services find valuable. This could be through attempts to exploit overseas travel, online activity, and financial donations as routes to access and influence.

MI5 Director General, Sir Ken McCallum, said: “When foreign states steal vital UK information or manipulate our democratic processes they don’t just damage our security in the short-term, they erode the foundations of our sovereignty and ability to protect our citizens’ interests.

“Everyone reading this guidance cares deeply about the role they play in UK democracy. Take action today to protect it – and yourself.”

It comes as Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle expressed his fury at the collapse of the China spy trial involving former parliamentary researchers.

Sir Lindsay made a dramatic opening statement ahead Mr Jarvis’s update to MPs, amid growing questions over whether the government effectively blocked crucial evidence being passed to prosecutors.

The prosecution of Christopher Cash, 30, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, 33, a teacher, collapsed last month amid allegations from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) that the government refused to provide the evidence required to go ahead with the trial.

Sir Keir Starmer’s defence was that the previous Tory government under Rishi Sunak had not put the right laws in place for there to be a trial because China had not been properly designated as a national security threat.

But the Conservatives have accused the government of blocking an MI5 file going to prosecutors.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle reads a statement on the China spy trial ( Parliament tV )

Mr Jarvis, said: “I urge anyone working in government, public service or politics to be alert and trust their instincts if something does not feel right, and follow NPSA’s guidance. Foreign intelligence officers frequently operate covertly and exploit professional networking sites and personal vulnerabilities to build influence.

“This new guidance builds on the work we are already doing to tackle these issues. Those engaging in political influence on behalf of foreign powers must register under the Foreign Influence Registration scheme, as Parliament and the public have a right to know who is seeking to influence political outcomes, and in whose interests.”

But it came amid angry scenes in parliament over the collapse of the trial and its impact on parliament.

In an opening statement, the speaker said: “Members will know that I have already put on record my disappointment that the charges against two individuals relating to espionage for the Chinese authorities have been dropped.

“Only disappointment, but I am very angry. It is of the utmost importance to me that all those who work in this Parliament are able to undertake their activities securely and without interference.”

Hinting at attempts to reopen the case, he went on: “I continue to seek advice from officials on what further steps might be taken to pursue the issue.

“In other ways, I will be issuing an updated security guidance to members later today.”

And in a direct message to ministers sitting on the front bench, he added: “I think there is something the government ought to be aware of. It is this part this parliament that has been spied on. It is MPs who have been here. It is MPs offices that have been infiltrated.

“As it stands, what we have seen is the payment for spying on what I believe we should be protected at this moment, I feel we haven't had the protection. I certainly don't blame the minister. I know that he will be answering a lot in his statement and taking many questions, but I do put on record. I'm angry. I'm disappointed my job without getting that job.”