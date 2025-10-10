Spy case prosecutors weren’t given MI5 papers on China threat, claims ex-minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s team had access to “multiple” documents which proved China was a national security risk before the collapse of a spying trial, the shadow home secretary has claimed, amid growing questions over the government’s willingness to confront Beijing.

Chris Philp claimed the government could have handed these papers over to prosecutors, but they “chose not to”, accusing ministers of having “destroyed the prosecution” of two men accused of spying for Beijing.

It comes as Yvette Cooper, who was in charge of MI5 at the time, said she wanted the case prosecuted and was “deeply frustrated” when it collapsed.

But she added that ministers were “not involved in any of the evidence that was put to the Crown Prosecution Service ... because this was a criminal case”.

The case against 30-year-old Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and 33-year-old Christopher Berry, a teacher, collapsed last month after the government did not provide evidence that Beijing was a threat to national security.

open image in gallery Shadow home secretary Chris Philp was a Home Office minister during former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s premiership ( PA Wire )

Mr Cash and Mr Berry were charged by the CPS in April last year with spying under the Official Secrets Act 1911, when they were accused of collecting and communicating information which could be “useful to an enemy”. They both denied the charges.

Sir Keir has maintained that because the last Conservative administration had not designated China as a threat to national security, his government could not provide evidence to that effect, which the director of public prosecutions (DPP) Stephen Parkinson said was required to meet the threshold for prosecution.

But the collapse of the case has raised questions about Britain’s willingness to confront China as Sir Keir’s government looks to build closer ties with the country.

Mr Parkinson had blamed ministers for failing to provide the crucial evidence needed to proceed, saying the CPS had tried “over many months” to gather material.

Writing in The Times, Mr Philp said: “The DPP is calling out the government. Keir Starmer’s excuse is that the previous government did not publicly categorise China as a threat to national security.

“There is no delicate way to say this: what the prime minister said is totally untrue — and anyway it is not the legal test.”

Mr Philp, who was a Home Office minister between October 2022 and July 2024, added: “The government has multiple internal documents and reports on the threat China posed to national security in the 2021-23 period.

“I have spoken to colleagues who served as relevant ministers then and they have told me these documents exist.

“As a former minister, I know it myself from my time in government.

“The government has plenty of information on the threat to national security from China seeking to acquire sensitive technologies through nefarious means, including during the relevant time.

“Starmer’s government could have disclosed these documents to the CPS, in private if needed. It chose not to.

“It instead destroyed the prosecution by refusing to disclose the evidence the CPS needed – evidence the government has in its possession – and instead provided unhelpful witness statements.”

Meanwhile, crossbench peer Lord Sedwill, who served as national security adviser from 2017 to 2020, during which time he was also Britain’s most senior civil servant, said he was “genuinely puzzled” about the collapse of the trial.

“The truth is that, of course, China is a national security threat to the UK directly, through cyber, through spying and so on, and indirectly because of some of their aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea and elsewhere,” the former Cabinet Secretary added, speaking on the Crisis Room podcast.

Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, has said he is “investigating” the episode.

“I know quite a lot about it now and I don’t think that the public explanation that’s been given so far is at all adequate,” he told LBC.

“I personally find it confusing and I do think that when something like this happens, the public and everyone who was looking at this to say, well, how is the UK going to treat this sort of behaviour by China? It deserves a much fuller explanation.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer said no ministers were involved in decisions relating to this case ( PA Wire )

But speaking at a press conference in India on Thursday, Sir Keir said he “can be absolutely clear, no ministers were involved in any of the decisions since this government’s been in, in relation to the evidence that’s put before the court on this issue”.

He said: “It’s not a party political point. It’s a matter of law. You can only try someone on the basis of the situation as it was at the time of the alleged offence.

“You can’t try them on the basis of the situation as it might evolve, weeks, months, years down the line. That’s a fundamental and that’s at the centre of this particular issue.”

Sir Keir also sought to blame the previous Tory administration for the collapse of the trial, saying: “We were disappointed that the trial didn’t proceed, but the position is very clear that the trial would have had to take place on the basis of the situation as it was at the time, under the previous Tory government.”

Meanwhile, Ms Cooper - who was home secretary until September - told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I am deeply frustrated about this case, because I of course, wanted to see it prosecuted. But ministers were not involved in any of the evidence that was put to the Crown Prosecution Service.”

“As the prime minister has set out, this was also about not just the law that was in place at the time of the offences, but also the government stance that was in place at the time of the offences, and it was not for us to say in retrospect what that should have been.”

The foreign secretary added: “Let's be really clear, the activity that was alleged in this case absolutely should be illegal and should face prosecution, and that's why we supported changing the law since then, which makes it easier to prosecute cases like this.”

But in a rare intervention on Thursday, Simon Case, who served as cabinet secretary between July 2020 and December 2024, challenged Sir Keir’s assertion that the government’s hands were tied by the previous Conservative government’s stance on whether China was officially a threat.

“Going back over years, we have had heads of our intelligence agencies describing in public the threat that China poses to our national and economic security interests,” he told The Telegraph.