Restaurant customer arrested after repeatedly shouting that TV chef owes him millions of dollars

(Miami Beach Police Department)
  • Joaquin Nuñez, 59, was arrested at a high-end steak restaurant in Miami after repeatedly demanding $6 million from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
  • Nuñez claimed Ramsay owed him the money for allegedly using his face in a Netflix documentary, despite Ramsay having no known connection to the establishment.
  • Police bodycam footage showed Nuñez shouting for Ramsay during his arrest at Papi Steak, where he was found sitting in a booth before opening hours.
  • Prior to this incident, Nuñez had frequently visited the restaurant, leaving a note detailing his demands and once padlocking the doors, trapping employees inside.
  • He has been charged with attempted extortion, trespassing, and other offences, following his resistance to arrest.
