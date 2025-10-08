Restaurant customer arrested after repeatedly shouting that TV chef owes him millions of dollars
- Joaquin Nuñez, 59, was arrested at a high-end steak restaurant in Miami after repeatedly demanding $6 million from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
- Nuñez claimed Ramsay owed him the money for allegedly using his face in a Netflix documentary, despite Ramsay having no known connection to the establishment.
- Police bodycam footage showed Nuñez shouting for Ramsay during his arrest at Papi Steak, where he was found sitting in a booth before opening hours.
- Prior to this incident, Nuñez had frequently visited the restaurant, leaving a note detailing his demands and once padlocking the doors, trapping employees inside.
- He has been charged with attempted extortion, trespassing, and other offences, following his resistance to arrest.