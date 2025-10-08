‘Call Gordon Ramsay!’: Moment man is arrested at restaurant claiming famed chef owed him $6 million
Joaquin Nuñez, 59, claimed that he was owed $6 million by the TV chef after ‘his face was used in a Netflix documentary’
A man has been arrested in a high-end steak restaurant Miami after his beef with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay resulted in him being forcibly removed from the restaurant.
Joaquin Nuñez, 59, claimed that he was owed $6 million by the TV chef after “his face was used in a Netflix documentary,” according to an arrest report by Miami Police Department.
“Call Gordon Ramsay, call Gordon Ramsay, papa,” he shouted, before screaming as he was handcuffed and bundled out of the restaurant, per the police footage.
Ramsay is not known to have any connections to Papi Steak, which is famous for selling $1,000 cuts of meat served in a gold briefcase. However, authorities say, Nuñez repeatedly showed up demanding to speak to Ramsay at the restaurant.
Police body cam footage from June 1, obtained by WSVN, shows officers speaking to Nuñez inside the restaurant before it had opened – and the suspect repeatedly told authorities that he worked there.
Despite Ramsay’s having nothing to do with the establishment, employees said Nuñez had turned up to the restaurant many times to “demand damages [of] $6 million dollars,” according to the arrest report.
In one instance, the 59-year-old left a note detailing his demands from the British chef, and had later returned in May and put a padlock on the door – trapping the employees inside, and forcing them to call a locksmith
Nuñez used “an unauthorized U-lock mechanism to lock the front doors, not allowing employees to enter or leave the restaurant,” police said.
On the day of his arrest, staff members reportedly found Nuñez sitting at a booth inside the restaurant before it opened. He initially resisted arrest, authorities said.
“When you said to leave, I’m leaving,” Nuñez said, per the bodycam footage. “You can call Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay. The chef!” he added before screaming out in pain as he was placed in handcuffs.
He was later told off by the manager of Papi Steak and warned not to come inside the building or to repeat his padlock stunt, before being taken to a holding cell.
Nuñez has been charged with attempted extortion, trespassing and other charges.
The Independent has reached out to the Miami Police department and Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for further information on the case.
