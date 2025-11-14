Children’s author told he is ‘bankrupting our country’ by TV presenter in travel spat
- Television presenter Kirstie Allsopp engaged in a social media dispute with acclaimed children's author Michael Rosen over his use of a free London public transport pass.
- Allsopp accused Rosen of “bankrupting our country” by using the Transport for London (TfL) Freedom Pass despite his financial success.
- Rosen questioned Allsopp's assumptions about his income and responsibilities, asking which state provisions are acceptable to use.
- Allsopp argued that accepting free travel was wrong for those who could afford to pay, contrasting it with the higher costs of private healthcare and education.
- The TfL Freedom Pass is available to London residents aged over 66 or with a disability, offering free travel on various London transport services.