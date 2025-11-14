‘Bankrupting our country’: Kirstie Allsopp in public spat with Michael Rosen over London Freedom Pass
The pass allows users to travel for free on London buses, trams and train services including the London Underground
Television presenter Kirstie Allsopp has become embroiled in a heated social media exchange with acclaimed children’s author Michael Rosen, after she accused some users of a free London public transport pass for pensioners of "bankrupting our country".
The 54-year-old Location, Location, Location host directed her comments at 79-year-old We’re Going On A Bear Hunt author Rosen on X/Twitter, following his post on the platform lamenting that his Transport for London (TfL) Freedom Pass was not working and he could not obtain a replacement.
Allsopp responded directly to his post, stating: "A writer so successful that today is a day dedicated to him in schools all over the country thinks it is reasonable that he travels for free due to his age. People have to stop taking things they do not need, it is wrong and it is bankrupting our country."
In his reply, Rosen highlighted his use of the NHS and that his children had attended state schools. However, Allsopp countered that this was "not the same" and insisted he did not require free travel, telling him "accepting free travel is wrong".
Rosen then questioned her assumptions, adding: "But you’ve explained that you know my income (and my responsibilities) ie my income flow, so you must also know whether I could afford private health insurance and/or private education."
Allsopp retorted that private healthcare and education "costs a great deal more than travel on the tube or buses", before asking Rosen if his use of the Freedom Pass stemmed from an inability to afford travel otherwise.
The Harrow-born author concluded his part in the debate by asking: "Which of the state provisions is it ok to use and which not? What about tax relief on donations to charities? Grants/subsidies/discounts for buildings? Are there other concessions I don’t know about?"
TfL confirms that its Freedom Pass is available to London residents aged over 66 or those with a disability. The pass grants free travel on London buses, trams, and train services, including the Underground, alongside discounts on river boat services and Santander Cycles. It also permits free bus travel outside the capital during specific weekday hours and at all times on weekends and public holidays.