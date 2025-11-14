Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Television presenter Kirstie Allsopp has become embroiled in a heated social media exchange with acclaimed children’s author Michael Rosen, after she accused some users of a free London public transport pass for pensioners of "bankrupting our country".

The 54-year-old Location, Location, Location host directed her comments at 79-year-old We’re Going On A Bear Hunt author Rosen on X/Twitter, following his post on the platform lamenting that his Transport for London (TfL) Freedom Pass was not working and he could not obtain a replacement.

Allsopp responded directly to his post, stating: "A writer so successful that today is a day dedicated to him in schools all over the country thinks it is reasonable that he travels for free due to his age. People have to stop taking things they do not need, it is wrong and it is bankrupting our country."

In his reply, Rosen highlighted his use of the NHS and that his children had attended state schools. However, Allsopp countered that this was "not the same" and insisted he did not require free travel, telling him "accepting free travel is wrong".

Rosen then questioned her assumptions, adding: "But you’ve explained that you know my income (and my responsibilities) ie my income flow, so you must also know whether I could afford private health insurance and/or private education."

Allsopp retorted that private healthcare and education "costs a great deal more than travel on the tube or buses", before asking Rosen if his use of the Freedom Pass stemmed from an inability to afford travel otherwise.

Author Michael Rosen is best known for his children’s books, including ‘We’re Going On a Bear Hunt’ ( PA Wire )

The Harrow-born author concluded his part in the debate by asking: "Which of the state provisions is it ok to use and which not? What about tax relief on donations to charities? Grants/subsidies/discounts for buildings? Are there other concessions I don’t know about?"

TfL confirms that its Freedom Pass is available to London residents aged over 66 or those with a disability. The pass grants free travel on London buses, trams, and train services, including the Underground, alongside discounts on river boat services and Santander Cycles. It also permits free bus travel outside the capital during specific weekday hours and at all times on weekends and public holidays.