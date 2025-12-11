Former Michigan head coach detained by police just hours after firing
- Sherrone Moore, the University of Michigan's head football coach, was dismissed following a university investigation that uncovered “credible evidence” of an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member.
- Hours after his dismissal, Moore, 39, was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, and subsequently handed over to Pittsfield Township Police for an investigation into potential charges.
- The university stated that Moore's actions were a “clear violation of University policy,” emphasizing their “zero tolerance for such behavior.”
- Moore was in his second season as head coach, having been appointed in January 2024, and is married with three daughters.
- Associate coach Biff Poggi has been appointed as Michigan's interim head football coach, with the team scheduled to play the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.