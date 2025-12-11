Ex-Michigan head football coach arrested hours after firing for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with staff member
Sherrone Moore was the head football coach for Michigan University
Former head football coach for Michigan University, Sherrone Moore, has been arrested just hours after being fired for having an “inappropriate relationship.”
ESPN’s Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel reported Wednesday night that Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan. He was later turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for an “investigation into potential charges,” according to a statement shared by the sports reporters.
It’s unclear what the investigation is in relation to.
Earlier Wednesday, Moore was fired after a Michigan University probe found “credible evidence” that the coach “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the school said in a statement shared by multiple outlets.
“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” Michigan University said.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments