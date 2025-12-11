Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Michigan head football coach arrested hours after firing for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with staff member

Sherrone Moore was the head football coach for Michigan University

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 11 December 2025 01:47 GMT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore over 'inappropriate relationship'

Former head football coach for Michigan University, Sherrone Moore, has been arrested just hours after being fired for having an “inappropriate relationship.”

ESPN’s Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel reported Wednesday night that Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan. He was later turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for an “investigation into potential charges,” according to a statement shared by the sports reporters.

It’s unclear what the investigation is in relation to.

Earlier Wednesday, Moore was fired after a Michigan University probe found “credible evidence” that the coach “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the school said in a statement shared by multiple outlets.

Former head football coach for Michigan University, Sherrone Moore, has been arrested just hours after being fired for having an 'inappropriate relationship’ (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” Michigan University said.

This is a developing story...

