Scientists discover microplastics are forming clouds in our atmosphere
- Chinese scientists have detected plastic particle clouds over Guangzhou and Xi’an in China, suggesting a far greater abundance of plastic in the atmosphere than previously estimated.
- The study focused on microplastic (MP) and nanoplastic (NP) particles, which are significantly smaller than the width of a human hair.
- Researchers found these tiny plastic particles can remain suspended for extended periods and act as triggers for cloud formation, potentially leading to their deposition far from their original source via rain.
- Using an innovative method capable of detecting particles as small as 200 nanometers, the study revealed variations of two to five orders of magnitude in MP and NP fluxes across atmospheric compartments.
- These findings represent the most detailed measurements of plastics in the atmosphere to date, offering crucial insights into their transformation, fate, and potential implications for climate, ecosystems, and human health.