Microsoft services slowly restored after major outage
- A significant disruption to Microsoft services on Wednesday evening caused widespread internet outages affecting numerous platforms, including major banks, gaming networks, and telecommunications providers.
- Online outage tracker Downdetector reported over 2,000 complaints for Xbox and at least 500 for Microsoft Outlook, with Heathrow Airport also reportedly impacted.
- Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud platform, confirmed it had identified the root cause and services were slowly restored.
- The disruption led to the suspension of voting at the Scottish Parliament due to technical issues preventing MSPs from casting votes.
- An expert from Royal Holloway, University of London, attributed the issue to a DNS problem, similar to a recent Amazon Web Services outage, highlighting the risks of relying on a few dominant cloud service providers.