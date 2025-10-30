Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Microsoft services slowly restored after major outage

Microsoft Azure outage impacts Alaska Airlines website
  • A significant disruption to Microsoft services on Wednesday evening caused widespread internet outages affecting numerous platforms, including major banks, gaming networks, and telecommunications providers.
  • Online outage tracker Downdetector reported over 2,000 complaints for Xbox and at least 500 for Microsoft Outlook, with Heathrow Airport also reportedly impacted.
  • Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud platform, confirmed it had identified the root cause and services were slowly restored.
  • The disruption led to the suspension of voting at the Scottish Parliament due to technical issues preventing MSPs from casting votes.
  • An expert from Royal Holloway, University of London, attributed the issue to a DNS problem, similar to a recent Amazon Web Services outage, highlighting the risks of relying on a few dominant cloud service providers.
