Six immigration officers charged with stealing from migrants
- Six immigration officers have been charged with money laundering following a Home Office investigation into thefts from migrants.
- The investigation covered incidents between August 2021 and November 2022, leading to the officers' suspension and three dismissals.
- Five of the officers also face charges of conspiracy to steal and misconduct in public office.
- One officer, Besmir Matera, is additionally charged with obtaining leave to enter and remain in the UK by deception and possessing an identity document with improper intention.
- All six defendants are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month.