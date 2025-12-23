Immigration officers charged with stealing from migrants

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Six immigration officers have been charged with money laundering after an investigation into thefts from migrants.

The six officers were suspended and arrested after a Home Office investigation into theft and money laundering between August 2021 and November 2022, with three subsequently dismissed.

Five of the officers are charged with conspiracy to steal and misconduct in public office, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Tuesday.

All six have been charged with money laundering. One of the officers, Besmir Matera, of Reigate, Surrey, is also charged with obtaining leave to enter and remain in the UK by deception and possessing an identity document with improper intention.

Head of the CPS Special Crime Division Malcolm McHaffie said Matera, 36, Lee-Ann Evanson, 42, John Bernthal, 53, Ben Edwardes, 45, Jack Mitchell, 33, and David Grundy, 43, have been charged “following a Home Office investigation into thefts from migrants and money laundering between August 2021 and November 2022”.

All six defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month.

Mr McHaffie said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with the Home Office’s Anti-Corruption Criminal Investigations Unit as they carried out their investigation.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “These are extremely concerning allegations and it is right that criminal proceedings now run their course.

“When this information came to light, all six of these individuals were immediately suspended.

“We expect all of our officers to meet the highest standards. Where those standards are breached, we will take action without hesitation.”

The CPS said it wanted to remind everyone that this case is active and it is “vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings”.

Matera, of Reigate, Surrey, is charged with conspiracy to steal; misconduct in public office; concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property; obtaining leave to enter to remain in the United Kingdom by deception; and three counts of possession of an identity document with improper intention.

Evanson, of Bracknell, Berkshire, is charged with conspiracy to steal; misconduct in public office; and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property.

Bernthal, of Welling, southeast London, is charged with conspiracy to steal; misconduct in public office; and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property.

Edwardes, of Bexleyheath, southeast London, is charged with conspiracy to steal; misconduct in public office; and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property.

Mitchell, of Dover, Kent, is charged with conspiracy to steal; misconduct in public office; and concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property.

Grundy, of Croydon, south London, is charged with concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property.