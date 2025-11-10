Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Migrant returns to UK after being deported under ‘one in, one out’ policy

A group of people believed to be migrants on board a small boat attempt to cross the Channel (file image)
A group of people believed to be migrants on board a small boat attempt to cross the Channel (file image) (PA Wire)
  • A migrant previously deported to France under the UK-France 'one in, one out' agreement has returned to the UK and will be removed again swiftly.
  • This is the second such incident, following another migrant who returned after deportation and was sent back to France in early November.
  • The Home Office confirmed the individual was detected by biometrics, detained immediately, and their removal will be expedited.
  • Both the Home Office and the Prime Minister's spokesperson stated that attempts to return after removal are futile, with the system effectively detecting and re-deporting individuals.
  • Under the UK-France treaty, 94 migrants have been removed to France, while 57 have been granted sanctuary in the UK, amidst recent high numbers of Channel crossings.
