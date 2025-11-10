Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another migrant deported to France under the government's “one in, one out” deal has returned to the UK and will be sent back to France “as quickly as possible”, the Home Office has said.

It comes after a migrant who returned to the UK by small boat less than a month after being removed to France under the scheme was removed again in early November.

The Home Office have said the second migrant to return has been detained and will have their removal “expedited”.

The man was detected by his biometrics and detained immediately on arrival in the UK, the government said.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Anyone looking to return to the UK after being removed under the UK-France agreement is wasting their time and money. The message is clear: if you try to return to the UK you will be sent back.”

open image in gallery People thought to be migrants onboard a small boat in Gravelines, France on Friday 7 November ( PA )

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said the case was “evidence of the system working”, adding: “He was immediately detected at the front door, thanks to those biometrics being taken.

“Indeed, you'll have seen reporting over the last few days, you're starting to hear testimony from migrants who don't want to risk their lives again on these dangerous crossings, and our new returns agreement sends a clear warning for those wanting to enter this country illegally who come here by small boats - ‘You're wasting your time, your money, and you are risking your life’."

As of last week, 94 migrants had been removed from the UK to France under the UK-France treaty.

open image in gallery People wade through shallow water off Gravelines in France to board a small boat on Friday ( PA )

57 people also have been brought to the UK under the deal, which sees small boat migrants deported back to France in exchange for others who are granted sanctuary.

The news comes after a number of small boats arrived in the UK over the weekend. 621 people made the journey across the Channel last Thursday, 648 on Friday and 503 on Saturday, according to government statistics.

More than 36,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since the start of 2025, an increase on the same period in 2024. However rates are lower than in 2022, the highest year on record.