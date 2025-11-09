Another 503 migrants cross Channel in small boats in single day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A total of 503 migrants crossed the English Channel in one day as the Government considers a major shake-up of the country’s immigration rules.

The latest arrivals came in seven small boats on Saturday, with more vessels making the crossing from France on Sunday.

It brings the total for the past three days to 1,772, and for the year so far to 38,726. This compares with 32,119 who made the journey by the same date last year, and 26,699 in 2023.

More people were photographed in Dover on Sunday being brought ashore on a Border Force vessel while wearing lifejackets, with some wrapped in blankets.

The arrivals in the Kent port come as Shabana Mahmood is understood to be set to announce a major shake-up of Britain’s immigration rules in the coming weeks with changes modelled on the Danish system.

The Home Secretary sent officials to Denmark last month to study its border control and asylum policies, which are seen as some of the toughest in Europe.

Its tighter rules on family reunions and restricting some refugees to a temporary stay are among the policies being looked at.

Ms Mahmood wants deterrents in place to stop people seeking to enter the UK via unauthorised routes, while making it easier to remove those who are found to have no right to stay.

Sources said she was eager to meet Danish immigration minister Rasmus Stoklund as soon as possible.