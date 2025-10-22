What Mike Johnson said about Trump’s potential $230M DOJ deal
- Mike Johnson denied any knowledge regarding Donald Trump's alleged request for $230 million from the Department of Justice to cover legal costs from federal investigations.
- On Tuesday, Johnson stated he was unaware of the details and had not discussed the compensation claim with Trump.
- Johnson acknowledged Trump's belief that he is owed the reimbursement, adding that Trump would donate the money to charity if he received it.
- Johnson criticised those who 'attack everything' Trump does, describing such actions as 'absurd'.
- Watch the video in full above.