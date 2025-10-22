Mike Johnson denies any knowledge about Trump's potential $230m DOJ pay off

Mike Johnson has denied any knowledge about Donald Trump’s allegedly seeking $230 million from the Department of Justice (DOJ) for legal costs tied to federal investigations against him.

After a reporter asked him about the compensation claim on Tuesday (21 October), the Speaker replied that he “doesn’t know the details about that”, adding that he has not spoken to the president about the matter.

“I know he believes he is owed that reimbursement”, he said, before adding he understands that Mr Trump would give the money to charity if he receives it.

Mr Johnson went on to criticize people for “attacking everything he [Mr Trump] does”, describing it as “just absurd”.