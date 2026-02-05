Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teacher attacked at school

Milford Haven School in Pembrokeshire
Milford Haven School in Pembrokeshire (Alvear24/CC BY-SA 3.0)
  • A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was injured at Milford Haven Comprehensive School.
  • Emergency services were called to the Pembrokeshire school in south-west Wales at approximately 3:20 pm on Thursday.
  • Police reported that a teacher was assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon, but confirmed the injury was not a stab wound.
  • The injured teacher is receiving medical treatment, though the exact nature of their injury has not been disclosed.
  • The school was initially placed under lockdown, which has since been lifted, and all pupils are confirmed to be safe.
