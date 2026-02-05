Boy, 15, arrested for attempted murder after armed attack on school teacher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was injured at a school, police said.

Emergency services were called to Milford Haven Comprehensive School in the Pembrokeshire region of south-west Wales at about 3.20pm on Thursday. A lockdown was initially implemented at the school, but has since lifted, according to police.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a teacher was reported assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon. Officers added the teacher’s wound was not caused by a stabbing, and that they are receiving medical treatment for the injury.

open image in gallery A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder ( PA Archive )

The exact nature of the injury is not yet clear.

A 15-year-old boy who has been arrested remains in police custody, the force said.

Superintendent Chris Neve said: “We can confirm police are at Milford Haven Comprehensive School following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil brandishing a weapon at the school at approximately 3:20pm.

“The teacher’s injury is not a stab injury. A lockdown was implemented but has now been lifted.

“The teacher is receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

“All pupils at the location are safe and most have gone home. Officers remain at the school.

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed police attended the school following “a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil at the school”.

“All pupils at the location are safe, and most have left the school,” they added. “Police officers remain at the site. Any planned after-school events have been cancelled this evening.”