US launches retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria

Trump Says Will Strike Back After ISIS Gunman Kills U.S. Service Members In Syria Attack
  • The U.S. military confirmed it carried out a series of airstrikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria on Saturday.
  • These strikes are part of an ongoing operation initiated last month following an attack on American personnel.
  • The December 13 incident, which prompted the operation, resulted in the deaths of two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter.
  • U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated the strikes targeted ISIS across Syria but did not specify any casualties.
  • Approximately 1,000 US troops remain in Syria, and the Syrian government is cooperating with the US-led coalition against Islamic State.
