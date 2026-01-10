US launches retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria
- The U.S. military confirmed it carried out a series of airstrikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria on Saturday.
- These strikes are part of an ongoing operation initiated last month following an attack on American personnel.
- The December 13 incident, which prompted the operation, resulted in the deaths of two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter.
- U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated the strikes targeted ISIS across Syria but did not specify any casualties.
- Approximately 1,000 US troops remain in Syria, and the Syrian government is cooperating with the US-led coalition against Islamic State.