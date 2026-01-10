US military carries out strikes against ISIS targets in Syria
The attacks were part of an operation launched last month
The U.S. military has confirmed it conducted a series of airstrikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria on Saturday, as part of an ongoing operation initiated in December following an attack on American personnel.
These strikes are part of broader efforts by a U.S.-led coalition, which has been conducting both aerial and ground operations against suspected ISIS members across Syria in recent months, frequently in conjunction with Syrian security forces.
In a statement, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed: "The strikes today targeted ISIS throughout Syria," noting they took place in the early afternoon, U.S. Eastern Time.
However, CENTCOM's statement did not specify if there were any casualties. The Pentagon has so far declined to provide further details, and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Saturday's attacks were part of an operation launched last month after Islamic State militants killed U.S. military personnel in Syria, CENTCOM said. The U.S. military said two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in that December 13 incident.
About 1,000 U.S. troops remain in Syria.
Syria's government is led by ex-rebels who toppled former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 after a 13-year civil war, and includes members of Syria's former Al Qaeda branch who broke with the group and clashed with Islamic State.
Syria has been cooperating with a U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, reaching an agreement late last year when President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited the White House.
