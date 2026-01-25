Family of Minneapolis shooting victim condemn ‘lies’ of Trump administration
- Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, becoming the second protester to die in less than three weeks.
- Federal officials claimed Pretti attempted to assassinate officers with a pistol, a claim reportedly contradicted by publicly available video evidence.
- Pretti's family denounced the administration's “sickening lies'” stating he was unarmed when attacked by federal agents.
- State officials have accused federal agents of obstructing their access to the crime scene for investigation.
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has insisted that the state's justice system must be allowed to control the investigation into Pretti's death.