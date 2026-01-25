Minneapolis shooting latest: Video shows Alex Pretti aiding fallen bystander before being killed by federal agents
State officials accuse federal agents of obstructing their access to crime scene
The man shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis Saturday has been named as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse.
Federal officials accused Pretti of attempting to assassinate officers with a pistol.
Publicly available video doesn’t show Pretti pointing or drawing any weapon and threatening officers.
Another video shows him attempting to stand between federal agents and a person one of them has just pushed to the ground.
A group of about six officers then stand over Pretti and wrestle him to the ground, scattering after shots ring out. One angle of the encounter seems to show an officer pulling a pistol resembling the one found on Pretti just before the shooting begins.
Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said Pretti was a “lawful gun owner” with a permit.
Federal officials didn’t provide any footage or a detailed timeline of the encounter, merely pointing to the gun as evidence Pretti was attempting an attack.
State officials accused federal agents of obstructing their access as they sought to investigate the crime scene.
Pretti’s is the second fatal shooting of a Minneapolis protester in less than three weeks, after a federal agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, 37, earlier this month.
Watch: Unrest in Minneapolis after another shooting by federal officers
Who was Alex Pretti?
Family members identified the man who was killed as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse who protested president Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in his city.
After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and protesters clashed with federal officers, who wielded batons and deployed flash bangs.
Pretti attended the University of Minnesota and was listed on LinkedIn as a “junior scientist” at the University of Minnesota Medical School starting in 2012.
He was issued a state license to be a registered nurse in 2021, and it remains active through March 2026. He reportedly graduated from Green Bay Preble High School in 2006.
His father Michael Pretti said in a statement: “He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset.
“He thought it was terrible, you know, kidnapping children, just grabbing people off the street. He cared about those people, and he knew it was wrong, so he did participate in protests.”
How the shooting unfolded
Video footage from several bystanders shows a man later identified as Alex Pretti filming federal officers with his phone Saturday morning alongside other protesters and observers.
In one video, Pretti can be seen in the middle of the street waving for cars to pass. An officer is seen shoving a person wearing a brown jacket, green skirt and black tights and carrying a water bottle. That person reaches out for a man believed to be Pretti and the two embrace.
That same officer then shoves him in his chest and the pair both fall back.
At least seven more officers surround him. One is on Pretti’s back and another appears to strike a blow to his chest while holding a canister. Several officers try to bring his arms behind him. The officer holding the canister then strikes the man near his head several times.
An officer is seen unholstering his gun, and another officer appears to be holding a pistol as he runs from the clash.
A shot then rings out while officers are still struggling with Pretti, who collapses.
It’s unclear which officer fired. The officers back off after the first shot, and at least nine other shots are heard as Pretti lies motionless on the street.
A woman filming from the sidewalk in front of the agents screams out in horror and yells “what the f*** did you just do?” A voice in footage filmed from behind a storefront window on the other side of the street can be heard saying, “Not again. Are you f***ing kidding me? That guy’s dead.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the state’s chief investigative agency, said it was not allowed access to the scene.
Protester shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis was an ‘American citizen’ and licensed gun owner, city officials say
A 37-year-old man is dead after federal agents opened fire on the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday morning, the third shooting by agents that’s taken place this month during the Trump administration’s ongoing Minnesota crackdown.
The victim has been identified by his family as Alex Pretti, a resident of South Minneapolis and an intensive-care nurse.
Federal officials have offered an account of the shooting as an attempted mass attack on law enforcement, though so far little public evidence supports their claims.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the shooting took place around 9am as agents were conducting a “targeted operation” against an “illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”
Man shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis was an ‘American citizen’
Senior White House official calls ICU nurse shot dead in Minneapolis as a 'would-be assassin'
Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff and the mastermind behind Trump’s immigration strategy, has accused the ICU nurse shot dead in the Minneapolis shooting as an “assassin”.
The senior Trump administration official said Pretti was a “would-be assassin” who “tried to murder federal law enforcement,” but did not provide any evidence to back up the claim.
The man was identified by his family as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a US citizen and an intensive care unit nurse.
The surge is Homeland Security’s largest immigration enforcement operation yet, with officers facing allegations of unlawfully targeting immigrants and citizens alike and facing off against protesters in violent clashes.
ICU nurse with no criminal record who ‘cared deeply for people’: What we know about Alex Pretti, victim of DHS shooting
Federal immigration officers have shot and killed another American citizen in Minneapolis, just 17 days after they fatally shot Renee Good.
The victim of the shooting was identified as Alex Pretti, 37. He was near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, filming DHS agents during an operation.
Open-sourced capturing the incident shows Pretti moving to assist a pair of individuals on the sidewalk near the agents, who then began pepper-spraying the group.
The victim is tackled by a group of at least five agents and dragged to the ground. The footage shows the Border Patrol agents struggling with Pretti on the ground and striking him when a gunshot is heard. A moment later, an agent fires multiple shots while Pretti is down on the pavement.
Ten shots were fired within five seconds.
What we know about Alex Pretti, victim of DHS shooting
Court filings detail shocking aftermath of Minnesota shooting
A series of court filings in an ongoing lawsuit challenging Trump administration immigration tactics in Minnesota has revealed new details about the immediate aftermath of the shooting of Alex Pretti by federal officers.
One of the observers of the shooting submitted a legal declaration that she believes the federal government is making inaccurate claims about the incident.
“The man did not approach the agents with a gun,” she said. “He approached them with a camera. He was just trying to help a woman get up and they took him to the ground.”
She added that she felt “afraid” and feels she can’t go home “because I heard agents were looking for me.”
Another declaration, from a doctor who lived nearby the shooting, claims they were initially barred from rendering first aid to Pretti and watched as officers allegedly did not render CPR.
Eventually, according to the documents, agents let the physician through, where they said they saw three bullet wounds in Pretti’s back.
The doctor claims agents were not aware if Pretti had a pulse and instead had spent their time counting the bullet wounds in his body.
The filings come as lawyers ask an appeals court to reinstate use of force restrictions on federal agents in the state, as part of a lawsuit against the Trump administration.
Protesters demand immigration agents leave Minneapolis after man is shot
Democrats are demandeding that federal immigration officers leave Minnesota after a US Border Patrol agent fatally a man in Minneapolis, drawing hundreds of protesters onto the frigid streets and increasing tensions in a city already shaken by another shooting death weeks earlier.
Family members identified the man who was killed as Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse who protested President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in his city. After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and protesters clashed with federal officers, who wielded batons and deployed flash bangs.
The Minnesota National Guard was assisting local police at the direction of governor Tim Walz, officials said. Guard troops were sent to both the shooting site and a federal building where officers have squared off with demonstrators daily.
In Minneapolis, protesters converged at the scene of the shooting in Minneapolis despite dangerously cold weather — by the afternoon the worst of an extreme cold wave was over, but the temperature was still -6 degrees (-21 Celsius).
An angry crowd gathered after the shooting and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them "cowards" and telling them to go home. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: "Boo hoo."
Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car. Protesters dragged garbage dumpsters from alleyways to block streets, and people chanted "ICE out now" and "Observing ICE is not a crime."
Republican senator calls Alex Pretti a 'deranged' individual
Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma on Saturday blamed local Democratic leaders in Minnesota for creating the tense political climate he alleges led to Alex Pretti’s killing.
In an interview with Fox News, Mullin, a Republican, echoed the Trump administration’s unproven assertions that Pretti was a domestic terrorist intent on harming agents, calling him “a deranged individual that came in to cause max damage.”
“How much more is this going to go on before the Democrat leaders there take responsibility for their words?” Mullin continued.
Video shows Pretti approaching agents while holding a cell phone, and federal officials have not clearly answered questions regarding whether the Minnesota man ever raised a weapon or threatened officers before a group of federal agents fatally shot him Saturday morning.
Former top DHS lawyer under Trump condemns agency's 'fascism'
Former Trump administration lawyer John Mitnick had scathing criticism for his former agency, the Department of Homeland Security, after DHS fatally shot a Minneapolis man on Saturday.
Mitnick, who served as DHS general counsel in the first Trump administration, called for Trump’s impeachment in a post on X.
“I am enraged and embarrassed by DHS’s lawlessness, fascism, and cruelty,” he wrote. “Impeach and remove Trump—now.”
