Border czar Tom Homan heads to Minnesota as a judge considers immigration crackdown pause
A U.S. judge on Monday is due to consider a request to temporarily stop Operation Metro Surge
President Donald Trump is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota later on Monday, the president announced.
Following Saturday's shooting of a 37-year-old nurse, Alex Pretti, by immigration agents during a confrontation with protesters in Minneapolis, the immigration crackdown has sparked intense backlash.
The state and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are asking the court to pause the 3,000-agent operation, calling it a "completely disproportionate" violation of state sovereignty. The Trump administration, in a court filing, called the request an "absurdity" that would make federal law an afterthought.
A U.S. judge on Monday is due to consider a request to temporarily stop Operation Metro Surge.
The two sides will argue before U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez on Monday.
"Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," Trump wrote in a social media post.
Homeland Security Department officials have characterized the incident as an attack and say agents fired in self-defense after Pretti approached with a handgun. But video from the scene verified by Reuters contradicted the administration's version of events and showed Pretti holding a phone, not a gun, in his hand before agents wrestled him to the ground and shot him.
Trump ‘reviewing everything’
It was not clear whether Trump's announcement amounts to an escalation of the administration's presence or a climbdown. Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that his administration is "reviewing everything" about the incident and said immigration officials would eventually withdraw.
The crackdown has spurred massive street protests in below-freezing temperatures, and fierce condemnations by the state's Democratic leaders. Sixty of the state's largest businesses, including Target, 3M, UnitedHealth and U.S. Bancorp, called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between the state and the Trump administration on Sunday.
Recent Reuters polling indicates that a significant slice of Trump's Republican backers - 39% - are wary of the heavy-handed approach, saying harm should be minimized even if this means fewer immigration-related arrests.
In Washington, Democrats in the Senate have said they will oppose a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, raising the likelihood of a partial government shutdown starting on Sunday. Republicans approved a massive budget increase for immigration enforcement last year, but some of them now are demanding answers from the Trump administration.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks