Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Minneapolis rocked by another fatal shooting during ICE raids

Footage of the incident appeared to show multiple law enforcement officers struggling with a man on the ground before a gunshot is heard
Footage of the incident appeared to show multiple law enforcement officers struggling with a man on the ground before a gunshot is heard (AP)
  • Federal officers shot and killed a man Saturday in Minneapolis, where tensions are already high amid large ICE raids and Renee Good’s shooting death.
  • Governor Tim Walz wrote on X, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”
  • Footage posted online appeared to show multiple officers struggling with a man on the ground and beating him before a gunshot is heard and then several more are fired.
  • Details about what led up to Saturday’s shooting were still developing, with Homeland Security sources telling Fox News that the man had a gun. The local police chief confirmed the victim died from his injuries.
  • The shooting came amid ongoing daily protests in the Twin Cities over ICE raids and the fatal shooting of Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Jan. 7.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in