ICE shooting latest: Man shot multiple times in Minneapolis after being wrestled to the ground, Walz confirms
Footage of the incident appeared to show multiple law enforcement officers struggling with a man on the ground before a gunshot is heard
Federal agents have been involved in yet another shooting in Minneapolis, city officials have said.
“We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details,” officials posted online Saturday morning.
Footage of the incident appeared to show multiple law enforcement officers struggling with a man on the ground before a gunshot is heard and then several more are fired. The man then falls still.
The Independent has not been able to verify the footage, but The Minnesota Star-Tribune reports that the man was shot in the chest and was taken to hospital.
State governor Tim Walz also confirmed reports of the shooting, adding that he had spoken to the White House about the incident.
“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” Walz wrote on X. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”
It comes just over two weeks since 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent during an altercation. Days later a Venezuelan man was also shot in the leg while attempting to escape immigration officials.
