Violent clashes after man fatally shot by Border Patrol in Minneapolis
- A crowd is clashing with federal agents in Minneapolis after Border Patrol shot and killed a man Saturday during ICE raids and protests in the city.
- The Department of Homeland Security claims the man approached Border Patrol agents with a 9 mm gun, then “violently resisted” when they tried to arrest him.
- “Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots,” DHS said in a statement. “The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”
- Footage of the incident appeared to show multiple law enforcement officers struggling with a man on the ground before a gunshot is heard.
- The fatal shooting comes two weeks after an ICE agent shot and killed local mom-of-three Renee Good, with protesters demonstrating in the city daily demanding ICE leave immediately.