Minnesota governor and Minneapolis mayor under DOJ investigation

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks following fatal shooting by ICE agent
  • The Department of Justice is investigating Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for potentially impeding federal agents during immigration enforcement.
  • The investigation focuses on public statements made by Walz and Frey, which may be in potential violation of a conspiracy statute.
  • This follows a large-scale ICE enforcement operation in Minnesota, resulting in over 2,500 arrests, and heightened tensions due to two recent shootings involving law enforcement.
  • Governor Walz has condemned the investigation as an “authoritarian tactic” and “weaponizing the justice system,” although his office has not yet received formal notice.
  • President Donald Trump had previously threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to suppress demonstrations, but later indicated there was no immediate need for such action.
