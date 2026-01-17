Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice is investigating whether Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey impeded federal agents during the recent crackdown on immigration enforcement in the state.

The investigation focuses on public statements the two men have made that may be in potential violation of a conspiracy statute, The Associated Press reported.

It comes following weeks of heavy presence from ICE agents in the North Star state, which the Department of Homeland Security has called its largest enforcement operation, resulting in more than 2,500 arrests.

Tensions have exploded recently following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7. Since then, another person has been shot by law enforcement, while authorities including Walz and Frey have urged protestors to remain peaceful.

open image in gallery The Department of Justice is investigating whether Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey impeded federal agents during the recent crackdown on immigration enforcement in the state ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery It comes following weeks of heavy presence from ICE agents in the North Star state, which the Department of Homeland Security has called its largest enforcement operation, resulting in more than 2,500 arrests ( Getty )

In response to reports of the investigation, Walz said in an online statement: “Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents is a dangerous, authoritarian tactic.”

However, the Governor’s office said it had yet to receive any formal notice of an investigation. Frey’s office did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail requesting comment by AP.

Other state authorities have echoed the calls by Frey and Walz not to engage in confrontation with law enforcement.

open image in gallery Tensions have exploded recently following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7 ( Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images )

“While peaceful expression is protected, any actions that harm people, destroy property or jeopardize public safety will not be tolerated,” said Commissioner Bob Jacobson of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Jacobson’s comments came after President Donald Trump backed off a bit from his threat a day earlier to invoke an 1807 law, the Insurrection Act, to send troops to suppress demonstrations.

“I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I’d use it,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.