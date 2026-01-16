Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed the possibility he would invoke the Insurrection Act to quell protests in Minnesota, just a day after he threatened to use the emergency law to send the military in as part of his administration’s ongoing crackdown on the state.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he saw “no reason” to use the act, which was last invoked in the 1990s.

“I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I’d use it,” Trump said.

In a separate post on Truth Social on Friday, President Trump threatened some kind of quick action and repeated his allegation that protesters are paid agitators, even though his administration has not presented any evidence of this.

“In Minnesota, the Troublemakers, Agitators, and Insurrectionists are, in many cases, highly paid professionals,” Trump wrote. “The Governor and Mayor don’t know what to do, they have totally lost control, and our currently being rendered, USELESS! If, and when, I am forced to act, it will be solved, QUICKLY and EFFECTIVELY!”

open image in gallery President Trump on Friday walked back his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act and send the military into Minnesota, just a day after he threatened to use the emergency law ( Reuters )

Just yesterday Trump seemed close to calling in the troops.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT , which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Top Trump officials had sounded a similar note throughout the week, like Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“ICE operates in thousands of counties without incident. Men and women doing their jobs, protecting us from criminal aliens,” he wrote on X. “Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It’s disgusting.”

The change in tone comes amid reported internal concerns that GOP support is declining for the administration’s military-style immigration tactics, prompting the White House to discuss “recalibrating” its approach.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

open image in gallery Federal agents in Minnesota were accused in a suit filed this week of using police-state tactics, racial profiling, and arresting U.S. citizens ( Getty )

Things ratcheted up further with two recent shootings this month: an ICE agent fatally shooting mother Renee Good, and a federal agent shooting a migrant in the leg during an arrest.

Minnesota officials have repeatedly called for calm, while criticizing the Trump administration’s tactics in the state and arguing video evidence shows that Good, whom the White House accuses of being a domestic terrorist, posed no threat to officers.

This week, the ACLU sued the administration, alleging its operation in Minnesota has been defined by “police-state tactics” and mass racial profiling of Somalis and Latinos.