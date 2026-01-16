Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said he’s weighing tariffs against countries that don’t go along with his push to acquire Greenland.

Trump announced the potential tariffs Friday at a rural health roundtable event. The president has repeatedly argued the U.S. must acquire Greenland, which is a territory of Denmark, for national security purposes.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said.

When asked about the options he’s weighing to acquire Greenland, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday he’s “not going to give up options.”

Just 17 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s push to acquire the territory, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday. A significant majority of both Republican and Democratic voters also oppose using military force to annex it, the poll revealed.

Buying Greenland could also cost the U.S. up to $700 billion — which is more than half of the Defense Department’s annual budget, according to NBC News.

Danish and Greenlandic officials met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the White House on Wednesday to discuss Trump’s push to acquire the territory. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said a "fundamental disagreement” remained following the talks.

“We didn't manage to change the American position. It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland,” Rasmussen told reporters Wednesday.

“We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom,” he added.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.