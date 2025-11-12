Miss Israel denies giving Miss Palestine a ‘dirty look’ as new clip emerges
- A new video offered an alternative view of Miss Israel's reaction while standing near Miss Palestine at a Miss Universe beauty pageant.
- The event in question was a welcome ceremony held in Thailand on 5 November.
- Social media footage posted four days later appeared to show Miss Israel, Melanie Shiraz, giving Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, a sideways glare.
- Live stream footage indicated the contestants were a row apart and Ms Shiraz appeared to be looking around the stage at other participants.
- Ms Shiraz denied giving a 'dirty look', stating she was simply observing other contestants as they came on stage, according to Jordan’s Roya News.