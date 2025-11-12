Miss Israel’s reaction beside Miss Palestine seen in alternative video

A new angle shows a second perspective of how Miss Israel reacted as she stood close to Miss Palestine during a Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Footage shared on social media on Sunday (9 November) appeared to show Melanie Shiraz giving Nadeen Ayoub a sideways glare as they stood next to each other during the welcome event held in Thailand.

Live stream footage from the event shows that the pair were a row apart, and Ms Shiraz appeared to be glancing around the stage.

Ms Shiraz refuted allegations that she had given Ms Ayoub a dirty look, stating that it was “very clear that I was simply looking toward other contestants as they came on stage”, Jordan’s Roya News reported.