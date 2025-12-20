Over a dozen Epstein files disappear from DOJ site including Trump photo
- Over a dozen files from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation have disappeared from the Justice Department’s public webpage less than a day after being posted.
- The files were accessible Friday but became unavailable by Saturday, with no immediate explanation or public notification provided by the Justice Department regarding their removal.
- An Associated Press review found at least 16 files were missing, including images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs in a drawer. One picture in the drawer featured Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
- The unexplained disappearance of the documents fueled widespread speculation online about the reason for their removal and the lack of transparency from the government, especially after the DOJ failed to meet the Friday deadline to release all files and said it would instead disclose them on a rolling basis.
- Democrats on the House Oversight Committee pointed to the missing photo of Trump, writing: “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”