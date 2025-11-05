Manhunt launched after prisoner is wrongly released from HMP Wandsworth
- A 24-year-old Algerian national has been mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth in London.
- The prisoner was freed in error on 29 October, with the Met Police informed on 4 November.
- This incident follows the recent mistaken release of sex offender Hadush Kebatu from HMP Chelmsford.
- Kebatu was later arrested by police officers in the Finsbury Park area of London and has now been deported.
- Met Police officers are conducting urgent enquiries to locate the man and return him to custody.