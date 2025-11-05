Lammy cannot say whether another asylum seeker has been accidentally released since Kebatu

A prisoner is on the run after mistakenly being released in London.

The man, a 24-year-old Algerian national, was released in error on October 29, just days after sex offender migrant Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 4 November, the Met was informed by the Prison Service that a prisoner had been released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday 29 October.

"The prisoner is a 24-year-old Algerian man.

"Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody."

The news came minutes after deputy prime minister David Lammy announced enhanced checks on prisoner releases. At Prime Minister’s Questions, he said it is “hugely important” to get to the bottom of what happened when Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford last month.

However, he refused to say whether any further asylum-seeking defendants had been accidentally let out of prison, after he was repeatedly asked at PMQs.