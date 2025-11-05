Wandsworth prisoner released latest: Manhunt for criminal mistakenly freed last week
The error comes just days after sex offender migrant Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford
A prisoner is on the run after mistakenly being released in London.
The man, a 24-year-old Algerian national, was released in error on October 29, just days after sex offender migrant Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 4 November, the Met was informed by the Prison Service that a prisoner had been released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday 29 October.
"The prisoner is a 24-year-old Algerian man.
"Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody."
The news came minutes after deputy prime minister David Lammy announced enhanced checks on prisoner releases. At Prime Minister’s Questions, he said it is “hugely important” to get to the bottom of what happened when Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford last month.
However, he refused to say whether any further asylum-seeking defendants had been accidentally let out of prison, after he was repeatedly asked at PMQs.
Watch: Lammy cannot say whether another asylum seeker has been accidentally released since Kebatu
David Lammy told Shadow defence secretary to 'get a grip' when asked if there had been any further mistaken releases
David Lammy refused to say whether any further asylum-seeking defendants had been accidentally let out of prison, after he was repeatedly asked at PMQs.
He told Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge to “get a grip” after he asked him multiple times whether there had been any further mistaken releases after Hadush Kebatu was freed.
Addressing Mr Lammy, Mr Cartlidge said: “He’s the Justice Secretary. He’s responsible for the justice system. He needs to take responsibility.
“And I’m going to repeat it once more for the avoidance of doubt, because he did not answer it twice.
“Can he reassure the House that since Kebatu was released, no other asylum-seeking offender has been accidentally let out of prison?”
Mr Lammy, who stood in for Sir Keir Starmer, responded: “Get a grip, man, I know I’m the Justice Secretary, that’s why I’m at the despatch box.”
“We know that there have been spikes since 2021 under his watch. When did he come to this House and apologise?”
Deputy PM says it's 'hugely important' to et to the bottom of what happened when Hadush Kebatu was released
The news came minutes after deputy prime minister David Lammy announced enhanced checks on prisoner releases.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, he said it is “hugely important” to get to the bottom of what happened when Ethiopian national Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford last month.
However, he refused to say whether any further asylum-seeking defendants had been accidentally let out of prison, after he was repeatedly asked at PMQs.
The error comes after migrant Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed
The release of the 24-year-old Algerian national comes just days after sex offender migrant Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre.
Met police officers are trying to relocate the prisoner
A Met Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 4 November, the Met was informed by the Prison Service that a prisoner had been released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday 29 October.
"The prisoner is a 24-year-old Algerian man.
"Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody."
Prisoner mistakenly released, Met police say
Another foreign prisoner is on the run after being mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth.
The man, a 24-year-old Algerian national, was released in error on October 29.