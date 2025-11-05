Rattled Lammy cannot say whether another asylum seeker has been accidentally freed from jail
Deputy prime minister lashes out during PMQs and tells shadow minister to 'get a grip' after repeated questions over the bungled release of Hadush Kebatu
David Lammy was unable to say whether any other asylum seekers have been accidentally freed from prison since Hadush Kebatu’s bungled release.
Asked five times during Prime Minister’s Questions whether any foreign national offenders had been accidentally released from prison in the last three weeks, the rattled deputy prime minister - standing in for Sir Keir Starmer - repeatedly dodged the question.
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, standing in for Kemi Badenoch, asked Mr Lammy to “reassure the House that since Kebatu was released that no other asylum seeking offender has been accidentally let out of prison”.
“Its a very simple question to answer”, Mr Cartlidge added.
Justice secretary Mr Lammy responded: “After his release I put in place the toughest checks we’ve ever had in the prison system, it is important that Lynne Owens is able to get to the bottom of her work I suspect there will be more checks and balances that we need to do.”
Pressing Mr Lammy further on the issue, Mr Cartlidge said: “He’s the justice secretary. He’s responsible for the justice system. He needs to take responsibility.
“And I’m going to repeat it once more for the avoidance of doubt, because he did not answer it twice.
“Can he reassure the House that since Kebatu was released, no other asylum-seeking offender has been accidentally let out of prison?”
Becoming increasingly agitated, the deputy prime minister responded: “Get a grip, man, I know I’m the justice secretary, that’s why I’m at the despatch box.
“We know that there have been spikes since 2021 under his watch. When did he come to this House and apologise?”
Asked for a final time, Mr Lammy replied: “I spent 14 years in opposition and I did a hell of a lot better than he’s just done.
“I have answered the question. Under their watch, prisons were in a mess. Suicides went up. Prison officer cut – 20,000 neighbourhood police lost.”
To make matters worse for Mr Lammy, he began PMQs not wearing a poppy and was passed one by Labour MP and former RAF officer Calvin Bailey mid way through the Commons clash.
He told the Commons he was initially not wearing one because he "bought a new suit this morning, because my godmother said she would be watching".
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
