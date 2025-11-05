Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy was unable to say whether any other asylum seekers have been accidentally freed from prison since Hadush Kebatu’s bungled release.

Asked five times during Prime Minister’s Questions whether any foreign national offenders had been accidentally released from prison in the last three weeks, the rattled deputy prime minister - standing in for Sir Keir Starmer - repeatedly dodged the question.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, standing in for Kemi Badenoch, asked Mr Lammy to “reassure the House that since Kebatu was released that no other asylum seeking offender has been accidentally let out of prison”.

David Lammy became increasingly rattled as he was pressed on accidental prison releases ( House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire )

“Its a very simple question to answer”, Mr Cartlidge added.

Justice secretary Mr Lammy responded: “After his release I put in place the toughest checks we’ve ever had in the prison system, it is important that Lynne Owens is able to get to the bottom of her work I suspect there will be more checks and balances that we need to do.”

Pressing Mr Lammy further on the issue, Mr Cartlidge said: “He’s the justice secretary. He’s responsible for the justice system. He needs to take responsibility.

“And I’m going to repeat it once more for the avoidance of doubt, because he did not answer it twice.

“Can he reassure the House that since Kebatu was released, no other asylum-seeking offender has been accidentally let out of prison?”

Becoming increasingly agitated, the deputy prime minister responded: “Get a grip, man, I know I’m the justice secretary, that’s why I’m at the despatch box.

“We know that there have been spikes since 2021 under his watch. When did he come to this House and apologise?”

Asked for a final time, Mr Lammy replied: “I spent 14 years in opposition and I did a hell of a lot better than he’s just done.

“I have answered the question. Under their watch, prisons were in a mess. Suicides went up. Prison officer cut – 20,000 neighbourhood police lost.”

To make matters worse for Mr Lammy, he began PMQs not wearing a poppy and was passed one by Labour MP and former RAF officer Calvin Bailey mid way through the Commons clash.

He told the Commons he was initially not wearing one because he "bought a new suit this morning, because my godmother said she would be watching".

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...