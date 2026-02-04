Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Health update on Mitch McConnell after senator is hospitalized

Mitch McConnell was hospitalized over the weekend
Mitch McConnell was hospitalized over the weekend (Getty)
  • Senator Mitch McConnell, 83, has been admitted to a local hospital after experiencing "flu-like symptoms" over the weekend.
  • His spokesperson, David Popp, confirmed that McConnell checked himself in "in an abundance of caution" and that his "prognosis is positive."
  • McConnell has missed Senate votes on Monday and Tuesday but remains in contact with his staff and anticipates returning to Senate duties.
  • The Kentucky Republican has a history of health concerns, including public falls and moments of freezing on camera, and suffered a concussion in 2023 and a sprained wrist in 2024.
  • McConnell, who is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator, announced last year that he will not seek re-election, with his current term concluding in January 2027.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in