Health update on Mitch McConnell after senator is hospitalized
- Senator Mitch McConnell, 83, has been admitted to a local hospital after experiencing "flu-like symptoms" over the weekend.
- His spokesperson, David Popp, confirmed that McConnell checked himself in "in an abundance of caution" and that his "prognosis is positive."
- McConnell has missed Senate votes on Monday and Tuesday but remains in contact with his staff and anticipates returning to Senate duties.
- The Kentucky Republican has a history of health concerns, including public falls and moments of freezing on camera, and suffered a concussion in 2023 and a sprained wrist in 2024.
- McConnell, who is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator, announced last year that he will not seek re-election, with his current term concluding in January 2027.
