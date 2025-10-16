Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Mitch McConnell, 83, falls while walking through Capitol, sparking new concerns about his health

Kentucky Republican seen briefly collapsing in halls of Congress in latest public health incident

Alex Woodward
Thursday 16 October 2025 18:55 BST
Comments
Mitch McConnell falls in Capitol as he's confronted about ICE

Senator Mitch McConnell briefly collapsed in the halls of the Capitol as he made his way to the Senate, raising more questions about the health of the 83-year-old Kentucky Republican.

An aide was seen supporting an unsteady McConnell as he walked in a hallway towards the Senate chambers Thursday, according to video footage from the scene.

An activist with the Sunrise Movement asked the senator whether he supports Immigration and Customs Enforcement “taking working people off the streets and kidnapping them” before he is seen falling forward and landing on his side.

The video shows his aide and a Capitol Police officer standing him up before the senator turns to the camera and waves. A spokesperson for McConnell told The Independent that the senator is “all good.” He was on his way to the Senate to cast votes on short-term spending bills to end the government shutdown.

McConnell — the longest-serving party leader in the upper chamber’s history – has faced intense scrutiny over his health following a series of public incidents in which he appeared to freeze for several seconds while talking to reporters.

Footage shows Senator Mitch McConnell falling in a Senate hallway October 16, raising fresh concerns about the 83-year-old Kentucky Republican’s health
Footage shows Senator Mitch McConnell falling in a Senate hallway October 16, raising fresh concerns about the 83-year-old Kentucky Republican’s health (Sunrise Movement)

He reportedly suffered two falls earlier this year, and he experienced a similar incident in December, when he fell inside the Capitol and sustained minor injuries. McConnell, who has walked with a limp after recovering from polio at a young age, returned to work in the Senate shortly after with a bandage on his cheek.

In 2023, McConnell froze up while speaking in at least two incidents, and he was away from the Senate for weeks after tripping at a Washington dinner. He suffered a concussion and minor rib fracture.

Last year, Senator John Thune succeeded McConnell as the Senate Republican leader, breaking a historic 18-year stretch as the party leader in the upper chamber.

McConnell intends to serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027.

This is a developing story

