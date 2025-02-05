Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell suffered two falls while near the Senate chamber on Wednesday, according to reports.

According to Punchbowl News, the Kentucky Republican, 82, fell down a small set of stairs on as he was exiting the chamber after a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner.

He was was quickly assisted by Senators Steve Daines and Markwayne Mullin.

McConnell also fell while inside the chambers, the news outlet said.

open image in gallery Senator Mitch McConnell reportedly fell twice on Wednesday, amid concerns about his health ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery McConnell suffered a similar incident in December sustaining minor injuries after a fall at the U.S. Capitol ( AP )

The reports come as concerns continue to mount about the senator’s ability to serve, following several public episodes in which he has appeared to freeze for several seconds while taking questions from reporters – leading to questions about his health.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of McConnell for further information about the incident, an an update on the senator’s condition.

McConnell suffered a similar incident in December sustaining minor injuries after a fall at the U.S. Capitol. He was cleared to resume work, shortly after, though was later pictured with a band-aid on his left cheek.

McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in the upper chamber’s history, announced his intention to stand down from GOP party leadership in February 2024. However he has said he plans to serve out his Senate term, which ends in January 2027.

The octogenarian was away from the Senate for weeks in 2023 after tripping at a Washington dinner, resulting in a hospital stay for treatment of a concussion and minor rib fracture.

Twice later that year he froze up in public while speaking.