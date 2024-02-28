Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in the upper chamber’s history, will stand aside from his leadership post after the November general election.

The Kentucky Republican, who has been the GOP’s leader since 2007, announced his decision from the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Speaking from the front-row desk traditionally allotted to the party floor leader, Mr McConnell told his colleagues that the loss of his sister-in-law in recent weeks had led him to “a certain introspection” and noted at at 82 years old, the “end of [his] contributions” were “closer than I prefer”.

He said leading the Senate Republican Conference had been “the honor of my life” and “the highest privilege,” but he added that “one of life’s most underappreciated talents” is “to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter”.

“So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate,” he said.

Mr McConnell added that he would finish his term as Kentucky’s senior senator, “albeit from a different seat,” and said he was “actually looking forward to that”.

“I love the Senate. It’s been my life. There may be more distinguished members of this body throughout our history, but I doubt there were any with any more admiration for the Senate. After all this time, I still get a thrill walking into the capitol ... knowing that we, each of us, have the honor to represent our states and do theimportant work of our country,” he said.

“But father time remains undefeated. I’m no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues would remember my name. It’s time for the next generation of leadership,” he continued, adding later that he still has “enough gas in my tank to thoroughly disappoint my critics” and intends “to do so with all the enthusiasm with which they become accustomed”.

The Kentucky Republican’s announcement comes amid rising isolationism in his party, which continues to be led by twice-impeached and quadruply-indicted former president Donald Trump.

Mr McConnell and Mr Trump have not spoken since the then-Senate Majority Leader acknowledged the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, and Mr McConnell later denounced Mr Trump’s role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

More recently, the GOP leader has been a strong proponent of continued defence assistance to Ukraine, a stance that has drawn the ire of Mr Trump and his supporters, who would rather deny President Biden a foreign policy victory by halting assistance to Kyiv.

But Mr McConnell, who worked with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push through a supplemental appropriations package that is currently bottled up in the Republican-led House, said his worldview was still that which was shaped by the foreign policy of President Ronald Reagan.

He acknowledged the shift towards Trumpian isolationism in his remarks telling his colleagues: “I know the politics within my party at this particular moment in time”.

“I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them,” he said. “That said I believe more strongly than ever, that America’s global leadership is essential to preserving the shining city on a hill that Ronald Reagan discussed. As long as I’m drawing breath on this earth, I will defend American exceptionalism”.