15-year old boy among trafficked group forced to work at Mitcham car wash
- Metropolitan Police officers discovered eight Romanian nationals, including a 15-year-old boy, who were forced to work in a car wash in Mitcham.
- Hewa Margai, 45, trafficked and exploited the group, luring them to the UK with false promises of accommodation, fair pay, food, and legitimate employment.
- The victims were instead made to work in Margai's car wash, housed in a small on-site room, and subjected to physical, mental, and psychological abuse.
- Margai was found guilty of eight counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.
- He was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison at Kingston Crown Court for his crimes.