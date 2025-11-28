Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

15-year old boy among trafficked group forced to work at Mitcham car wash

Moment Met Police find modern slaves at car wash
  • Metropolitan Police officers discovered eight Romanian nationals, including a 15-year-old boy, who were forced to work in a car wash in Mitcham.
  • Hewa Margai, 45, trafficked and exploited the group, luring them to the UK with false promises of accommodation, fair pay, food, and legitimate employment.
  • The victims were instead made to work in Margai's car wash, housed in a small on-site room, and subjected to physical, mental, and psychological abuse.
  • Margai was found guilty of eight counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.
  • He was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison at Kingston Crown Court for his crimes.
