Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Montana bridge collapses and is washed away after rapid flooding hits state

Moment bridge gets washed away as flooding hits Montana
  • A bridge in Libby, Montana, was washed away by an overflowing river on 11 December.
  • The Granite Creek Road Bridge was destroyed amidst heavy flooding across Lincoln County.
  • The severe weather event led to major roads being inundated and forced evacuations.
  • The flooding was caused by a significant atmospheric river event in the Northwest, following days of heavy rain.
  • Overall, at least five bridges across Lincoln County have sustained damage or been destroyed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in