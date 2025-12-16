Bridge collapses into river as flooding hits Montana

This is the moment a bridge gets washed away by an overflowing river in Montana.

On Thursday (11 December), heavy flooding across Lincoln County inundated major roads and forced evacuations. In Libby, Montana, the Granite Creek Road Bridge on Farm to Market Road was destroyed by the raging water.

Footage filmed by an onlooker shows a huge slab of concrete from the bridge succumbing to the rapid water.

The intense flooding was caused by a major atmospheric river event in the Northwest. At least five bridges across the county have been damaged or destroyed after days of heavy rain forced rivers to burst their banks.