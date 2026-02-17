Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Three major lenders slash mortgage rates in boost to homeowners

Santander boss issues major update on UK future amid speculation over potential exit
  • Three major UK lenders – Nationwide, Santander, and Barclays – have recently announced cuts to their mortgage rates, signalling increased competition in the market.
  • Nationwide has reduced its lowest two-year fixed rate to 3.54 per cent, though this typically requires a substantial deposit.
  • Santander has implemented significant rate reductions, particularly targeting first-time buyers, with some cuts reaching 0.32 per cent.
  • Barclays has also joined by lowering rates on six residential purchase products, including a 90 per cent loan-to-value mortgage at 4.38 per cent.
  • Industry experts suggest these cuts, driven by falling swap rates and expectations of lower inflation, are positive for consumers, especially those renewing deals by 2026 and first-time buyers, but advise considering total costs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in