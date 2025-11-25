Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stopping weight loss drug can lead to weight regain, study finds

Amy Schumer Displays Slimmed-Down Figure After Weight Loss From Mounjaro.
  • A new study suggests that health benefits gained from the popular weight loss injection Mounjaro (tirzepatide) are reversed when patients stop taking the jab.
  • Patients who ceased treatment not only regained weight but also saw a reversal of other health improvements, including reduced blood pressure and lower levels of “bad” cholesterol.
  • The study, published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, found that 82 per cent of participants regained 25 per cent or more of their initial weight reduction after discontinuing the medication.
  • Researchers concluded that these findings support the need for continued obesity treatment in adults living with obesity.
  • The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has also warned about weight regain after stopping such treatments, emphasising the importance of long-term behavioural habits and structured support.
